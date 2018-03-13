College student faces felony assault charge

Kathryn Mahoney (Bridgeport Police Department)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors have increased the seriousness of the charge against a Connecticut college student and amateur swimsuit model accused of breaking her boyfriend’s nose.

The Connecticut Post reports 19-year-old Kathryn Mahoney is now facing a felony second-degree assault charge after the alleged attack that left the man with a bloodied, broken nose.

Police were called to Fairfield University March 1, where Mahoney and the unidentified man attend as freshmen. The man told officers he was punched in the nose and stomach after telling Mahoney he wanted to break up with her.

Mahoney has been ordered not to have contact with the man.

Mahoney’s attorney says he is confident the case will be resolved in her favor.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

