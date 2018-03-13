Connecticut lawmakers to review highway tolling proposals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The leading proponent for tolls in the Connecticut General Assembly says there’s growing support for the concept.

Democratic Rep. Antonio “Tony” Guerrera of Rocky Hill, the House chairman of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, says he hoping to pass legislation this session that directs the Department of Transportation commissioner to begin reviewing the various steps needed to implement electronic highway tolls, including any necessary federal approvals, how many gantries might be needed and how much tolls could cost.

Guerrera’s committee is tentatively holding a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss proposed legislation that could lead to tolling in Connecticut.

Guerrera is pushing for a bill that would begin with limited tolling on Interstates 91, 95 and 84. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed implementing electronic tolling by fiscal year 2023.