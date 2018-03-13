Connecticut lawmakers to review highway tolling proposals

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The leading proponent for tolls in the Connecticut General Assembly says there’s growing support for the concept.

Democratic Rep. Antonio “Tony” Guerrera of Rocky Hill, the House chairman of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, says he hoping to pass legislation this session that directs the Department of Transportation commissioner to begin reviewing the various steps needed to implement electronic highway tolls, including any necessary federal approvals, how many gantries might be needed and how much tolls could cost.

Guerrera’s committee is tentatively holding a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss proposed legislation that could lead to tolling in Connecticut.

Guerrera is pushing for a bill that would begin with limited tolling on Interstates 91, 95 and 84. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed implementing electronic tolling by fiscal year 2023.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s