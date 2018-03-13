Connecticut man pleads guilty to role in drug selling ring

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say was a member of an illicit drug selling operation that distributed large amounts of cocaine in the state has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Jason Walker, of Ansonia, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute crack cocaine.

Authorities say Walker and others shared the same cellphone to service drug customers throughout the Naugatuck Valley in shifts over a 24-hour period and also shared vehicles.

Walker was arrested in November after investigators made several controlled purchases of drugs from him.

He has been detained pending sentencing scheduled for June 6, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s