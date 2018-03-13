Connecticut man pleads guilty to role in drug selling ring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say was a member of an illicit drug selling operation that distributed large amounts of cocaine in the state has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Jason Walker, of Ansonia, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute crack cocaine.

Authorities say Walker and others shared the same cellphone to service drug customers throughout the Naugatuck Valley in shifts over a 24-hour period and also shared vehicles.

Walker was arrested in November after investigators made several controlled purchases of drugs from him.

He has been detained pending sentencing scheduled for June 6, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.