Connecticut State Police release statistics on Tuesday’s nor’easter

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police have released statewide activity statistics for Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Troopers say on March 13th from 4 a.m. until 9:15 a.m., there were 312 calls for service.

There were 26 accidents with no injuries reported, but one accident where there was an injury sustained. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

#CTtraffic: 4am- 9:15am troopers responded to 27 minor or no injury crashes and 64 spin-outs & stuck motorists. If you must travel, reduce speed. The roads may not be snow-covered but they still may be slick or icy. This crash: earlier on I91 nb x14 Wallingford. pic.twitter.com/WfoDNkBH60 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 13, 2018

Additionally, State Police received 64 calls for motorist assists.

News 8 will continue to update the statistics as police respond to more calls for service as the nor’easter continues throughout the day Tuesday.

Police ask drivers to reduce speed even on roads that aren’t covered in snow that may still be slick or icy.