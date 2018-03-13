Connecticut State Police release statistics on Tuesday’s nor’easter

(Connecticut State Police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police have released statewide activity statistics for Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Troopers say on March 13th from 4 a.m. until  9:15 a.m., there were 312 calls for service.

There were 26 accidents with no injuries reported, but one accident where there was an injury sustained. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

Additionally, State Police received 64 calls for motorist assists.

News 8 will continue to update the statistics as police respond to more calls for service as the nor’easter continues throughout the day Tuesday.

Police ask drivers to reduce speed even on roads that aren’t covered in snow that may still be slick or icy.

