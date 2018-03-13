Connecticut woman who abused husband gets prison time

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who prosecutors say physically and emotionally abused her husband for years has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that 35-year-old Jillian Washburn, of Salem, was sentenced Monday after agreeing in November to plead no contest to risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and cruelty to persons.

Prosecutors say for years Washburn inflicted bruises and bloody cuts on her husband that caused him to scream. She was arrested in November 2015 after her husband went to a hospital with a cut on an intimate part of his body was that “bleeding profusely.”

The judge said the fact that the abuse occurred in front of their children was particularly “abhorrent.”

Washburn apologized in court and said she has been receiving treatment.

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com

