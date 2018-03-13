Route 2 reopens in Marlborough after crash involving car, tow truck

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH)– A portion of Route 2 eastbound was closed in Marlborough after a crash involving a car and a tow truck during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

The Department of Transportation reports that the left lane of Route 2 eastbound was closed between exits 13 and 16 at around 8:30 a.m. The accident has since been cleared and the road has reopened.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Accident – MARLBOROUGH #RT2 East at Exit 13 (RTE 66) at 3/13/2018 9:26:07 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) March 13, 2018

According to Connecticut State Police, the accident involved a car and a tow truck. There werealso minor injuries reported in the crash.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 eb x13 Marlborough expect highway/lane closures following minor injury car vs tow truck crash. Reduce speed when traveling today and move over, if safe to do so, when approaching 1st responders especially on today’s slick or snow-covered roads. #MoveOverCT pic.twitter.com/igN8BGUP9R — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 13, 2018

Police ask drivers to reduce speed when traveling and to move over if safe to do so when approaching first responders during Tuesday’s slick conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.