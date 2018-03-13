Employee arrested for allegedly stealing from a department store warehouse in South Windsor

Courtesy: South Windsor Police Department

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing larceny charges after allegedly stealing from a department store’s warehouse in South Windsor.

South Windsor police say they arrested 48-year-old Adolph Forsythe of Hartford on an arrest warrant early Tuesday morning. The arrest stems from a larceny investigation that took place in January of this year at Macy’s Logistics warehouse.

Police say an investigation began after store security found that an employee had been taking women’s fragrances and hiding them in his vehicle. They say officers recovered 31 bottle of fragrances, which altogether were valued at $3,433.

As a result of an investigation, officials say they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Forsythe and he then arrested early Tuesday morning.

Forsythe was charged with larceny and was released on bond. He is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on March 22.

