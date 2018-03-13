Gov. Malloy thinks state will recover quickly from this storm

Related Coverage New London area slammed by Tuesday’s snowstorm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Things were getting back to normal in Hartford by late Tuesday afternoon, as Governor Malloy made the decision that second shift state employees should report to work for their normal day.

Throughout the day, it appeared that reports of power outages from this storm would be considerably less than the last storm.

“I think this will be a quick recovery and we know that a number of school systems continued to cancel school last week, in part, because there were 160,000 outages so teachers and teacher preparations as well as the ability to open schools, if their power sources were out, contributed to that longer delay in re-opening. It doesn’t look like this storm will lead to that.”

State offices and all the Hartford area businesses that allowed their employees to stay open, will be open for a normal business day on Wednesday.