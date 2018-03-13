Jackknifed tractor trailer closes I-95 north in Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stonington during Tuesday’s nor’easter due to a jackknifed tractor trailer truck.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 north is closed between exits 91 and 92 because of an accident involving a jackknifed tractor trailer that happened just after 11 a.m.

Tractor Trailer Accident – STONINGTON #I95 North 1.37 miles before Exit 92 (RTE 2) at 3/13/2018 11:02:15 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) March 13, 2018

According to Connecticut State Police, traffic is being detoured off of exit 91.

#cttraffic I95 N/B closed at Exit 91 in Stonington due to jack knifed TT unit. Traffic being detoured off Exit 91. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 13, 2018

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The highway is expected to reopen in two hours or less.