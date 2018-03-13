Jackknifed tractor trailer closes I-95 north in Stonington

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stonington during Tuesday’s nor’easter due to a jackknifed tractor trailer truck.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 north is closed between exits 91 and 92 because of an accident involving a jackknifed tractor trailer that happened just after 11 a.m.

According to Connecticut State Police, traffic is being detoured off of exit 91.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The highway is expected to reopen in two hours or less.

