Legislative hearing on gambling postponed due to storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A legislative public hearing on gambling matters in Connecticut is being postponed because of the latest nor’easter hitting the state.

The General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee had originally planned to hold the hearing Tuesday on bills dealing with the state’s first casino on non-tribal land, legalized sports betting and online lottery games.

Bridgeport and New Haven lawmakers have advocated for a new competitive process for Connecticut’s next casino. The push comes a planned tribal casino in East Windsor still awaits federal approvals.

The hearing is now rescheduled for Thursday.

Numerous legislative committees originally planned for Tuesday have been postponed because of the impending snow storm. Six-to-12 inches of snow have been predicted to fall over much of the state, beginning Tuesday morning.

