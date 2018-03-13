Malloy announces state offices will be closed for nonessential, first-shift employees

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy announced Tuesday morning that state offices will be closed for the first-shift.

Early Tuesday morning Gov. Malloy announced that nonessential, first-shift employees should not report to work as offices will be closed due to the significant snowfall.

“As the snowstorm develops and anticipated accumulation amounts across the state continue to grow, we believe that it is best to keep state offices closed for the day on Tuesday,” Governor Malloy said. “We encourage everyone to be safe and stay off the roads if at all possible.”

Malloy is also advising those that must travel to give extra time, reduce speeds, keep a safe distance from plows and to not attempt to pass plows as it can be extremely dangerous. He is also encouraging employers that can allow people to work from home or alter their hours, to do that as well.