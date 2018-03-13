PD: Man facing DUI charges after striking Milford home with car

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after striking a home in Milford on Saturday.

According to the Milford Police Department, crews responded to a home on Bayshore Drive following a report that a car struck a home on Saturday March 10.

Following an investigation, police say they arrested 24-year-old Brody Deell of Milford who they accused of driving under the influence of alcohol. They say a breath sample was taken and it showed he had an elevated blood alcohol content.

No one was injured in the crash.

Deell has been charged with driving on the influence and failure to drive right. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.