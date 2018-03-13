Man gets 5 years for accidentally shooting friend in head

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who accidentally shot his friend in the head has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Journal Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2p47O7e) that 20-year-old Joeseph Maddox, of Vernon, was also sentenced Friday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to second-degree assault. As part of a plea deal, a first-degree assault charge and other serious offenses were dropped.

Police say Maddox shot then-15-year-old Pierce Montie in the head at the victim’s Vernon home last year. Investigators say Maddox didn’t know Montie’s gun was loaded when he fired at his friend.

Montie survived but suffered traumatic injuries that left him physically impaired

Maddox’s lawyer, John O’Brien, described the shooting as a “terrible accident.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.