New London area slammed by Tuesday’s snowstorm

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London was one of the areas hit hardest by Tuesday’s snowstorm. Eugene O’Neill Drive was clear by Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the hard work of crews in the city.

At its height, the storm covered streets with snow, sent winds whipping and snow blowing sideways. There was also poor visibility, with fog coming up from the Thames River.

“There’s a good amount of snow coming down, and under the snow it’s pretty slippery,” said plow truck driver David Perry in the middle of the storm. “I’ve seen a lot of cars on their side, and in the side of the snow banks.”

A large tree branch also fell down onto some wires and snapped a pole on Old Norwich Road in Waterford, near Connecticut College.

In Ledyard, some power lines were down on the Iron Street section of Route 214. Police said many power lines came down due to the heavy snow. About 471 customers were without power in Ledyard, about 7 percent in the town.

In Lisbon, more than 1,100 customers were in the dark, which is about 60 percent of the town.