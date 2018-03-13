New London area slammed by Tuesday’s snowstorm

By Published: Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London was one of the areas hit hardest by Tuesday’s snowstorm. Eugene O’Neill Drive was clear by Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the hard work of crews in the city.

At its height, the storm covered streets with snow, sent winds whipping and snow blowing sideways. There was also poor visibility, with fog coming up from the Thames River.

“There’s a good amount of snow coming down, and under the snow it’s pretty slippery,” said plow truck driver David Perry in the middle of the storm. “I’ve seen a lot of cars on their side, and in the side of the snow banks.”

A large tree branch also fell down onto some wires and snapped a pole on Old Norwich Road in Waterford, near Connecticut College.

In Ledyard, some power lines were down on the Iron Street section of Route 214. Police said many power lines came down due to the heavy snow. About 471 customers were without power in Ledyard, about 7 percent in the town.

In Lisbon, more than 1,100 customers were in the dark, which is about 60 percent of the town.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s