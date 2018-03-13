Nor’easter prompts flight cancellations at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– The nor’easter has prompted several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Tuesday morning.

The airport says that while they are open, approximately 41% of arriving and departing flights have been canceled. Further cancellations are possible as airlines continue to adjust their schedules in response to the storm.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Currently, approximately 41% of today’s arriving and departing flights have been canceled. Please confirm the status of your flight with your airline before you head to the airport. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) March 13, 2018

Bradley advises passengers who are scheduled to travel Tuesday to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any possible re-booking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines are also issuing travel waivers.

Not looking good if you have any plans to fly today… #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/09s8MdU5YC — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) March 13, 2018

For real time flight status updates, passengers can go to www.flybdl.org or tweet their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.