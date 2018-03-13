Nor’easters reveal turn of the century horse and carriage tracks in Massachusetts

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Facebook/Orleans Police Department)

ORLEANS, Massachusetts (WTNH) —  Although it seems the snow has covered most of the Northeast this winter, it led to the discovery of some local history Monday.

2018 03 13 nauset beach tracks 4 Nor’easters reveal turn of the century horse and carriage tracks in Massachusetts
(Photo: Facebook/Orleans Police Department)

Strong snow and winds in the past month have led Orleans, Massachusetts historians to discover horse and carriage tracks from the late 1800’s to early 1900’s. According to the Orleans Police Department, the tracks are visible at Nauset Beach, just south of the main beach. The tracks emerged from a peat bed that had been covered in sand.

2018 03 13 nauset beach tracks 3 Nor’easters reveal turn of the century horse and carriage tracks in Massachusetts
(Photo: Facebook/Orleans Police Department)

Officers uploaded the information on a post to their Facebook, with photos of the tracks, writing, “Please feel free to share these images. This is not the Orleans Police Department’s history, it is collectively all our history.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s