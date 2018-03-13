Nor’easters reveal turn of the century horse and carriage tracks in Massachusetts

ORLEANS, Massachusetts (WTNH) — Although it seems the snow has covered most of the Northeast this winter, it led to the discovery of some local history Monday.

Strong snow and winds in the past month have led Orleans, Massachusetts historians to discover horse and carriage tracks from the late 1800’s to early 1900’s. According to the Orleans Police Department, the tracks are visible at Nauset Beach, just south of the main beach. The tracks emerged from a peat bed that had been covered in sand.

Officers uploaded the information on a post to their Facebook, with photos of the tracks, writing, “Please feel free to share these images. This is not the Orleans Police Department’s history, it is collectively all our history.”