Norwich one of hardest-hit areas by storm

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–Norwich was one of the places hardest hit by Tuesday’s snowstorm. Snow was still falling around 5:30 p.m., when the storm had stopped throughout most of the state.

Plow drivers said they needed about an hour or two to clear the roads, saying they should be much better by 7:30 or 8:00 p.m.

“The snow is coming down really fast, and if you’ve got accounts  all over the place, you plow one, and then the next thing you know you plow one, and there’s already two inches of snow on the ground again,” one driver said. “It is hard to plow, yes.”

The dig-out began as evening fell, and puddles and slush were left on the ground. Plow truck drivers said they were surprised at some of the cars that made it out in the storm.

 

