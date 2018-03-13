Number of cancellations expected at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–Bradley International Airport is open, and they say clean-up operations are nearing completion.

The airport expects to see a number of cancellations on Wednesday morning, as some airlines are still working on returning to their normal flight operations.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines are issuing travel waivers.

Passengers who are traveling Wednesday are also advised to give themselves extra time as we are expecting a higher volume of passengers due to storm related rebookings.

Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.