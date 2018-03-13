PD: 2 Terryville women arrested for embezzling thousands from elderly woman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police arrested two Terryville women accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from an elderly woman last year.

Police say on June 8, 2017, officers conducted a welfare check on a 73-year-old woman after a complaint was brought by fraud investigators from Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. The fraud investigators believed that their client was the victim of elder abuse and fraud so detectives began to investigate the theft.

Detectives applied for search and seizure warrants and reviewed volumes of financial records. Then, after an 8 month investigation, they arrested 71-year-old Sandra Pelkey and 60-year-old Mary Jane Benedetto.

According to police, the two women are accused of embezzling approximately $600,000 from the elderly victim between 2013 and 2017. Pelkey and Benedetto were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The two women turned themselves in on March 1st and were both held on a $500,000 bond.