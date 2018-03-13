PD: Man arrested after attacking roommate

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked his roommate Monday morning.

According to authorities, 42-year-old David Newman of Stratford was arrested following an incident where he allegedly attacked his roommate.

Police say the incident took place at the residence. They say Newman stabbed his roommate several times in the arm and shoulder.

At this time, officials say it is not known what prompted the assault.

Authorities say the roommate was able to fend off the attack. They say Newman returned to his bedroom and waited police to arrive.

Police say Newman surrendered himself to officers upon their arrival.

He was charged with criminal attempt at murder and assault. Newman is being held on a one million dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on March 14.

