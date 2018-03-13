PD: Man arrested for fondling himself in Vernon parking lot

By Published:
David Keune (Vernon Police)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Vernon man was arrested on public indecency charges after allegedly masturbating in his car in a parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:53 p.m., officers received a call from a citizen reporting that a man was masturbating in his car in the parking lot of Tri-City Plaza. The caller was able to give police a description of the man and the car, including the license plate number.

After discovering that the car was no longer in the parking lot, officers say they checked the license plate and went to the home of the registered owner on Scott Drive. According to police, they were then able to find the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old David Keune.

Keune was charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on $10,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 860-872-9126.

