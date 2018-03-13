Peak bloom for DC’s cherry blossoms delayed by frigid temps

By Published:
Cherry Trees around the Tidal Basin frame the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial at daybreak as Washington continues to watch and wait, Monday, March 12, 2018, for the famous trees to bloom. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The peak bloom period for Washington, D.C.‘s cherry blossoms has been pushed back.

News outlets report the National Park Service announced Monday afternoon that it is pushing back the peak bloom date from the March 17-to-20 window to March 27 to 31.

Related content: Washington D.C. preparing for Cherry Blossom Festival

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says according to the weather forecast, the area is having colder-than-expected temperatures which have resulted in the adjustment of the peak bloom prediction.

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom. The park service says the cherry blossoms‘ flowers can last up to 10 days once they bloom.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s