Plainville police investigating untimely death

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — After locating the body of a missing man Monday, Plainville police are now investigating his death as ‘untimely’.

According to a post on the Plainfield Police Department Facebook Page, Daryl Lamoureaux, who was reported missing, was found dead Monday afternoon. Officers said there does not appear to be any danger to the public as it relates to Lamoureaux’s death.

No further details were released surrounding the discovery of Lamoureaux’s body. Police are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information that could help officers in their investigation into the death of Daryl Lamoureaux, you’re asked to call Plainville police at 860-747-1616.