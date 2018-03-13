Police respond to wires down in East Haven

By Published: Updated:
Wires down on Route 337 in East Haven, March 13, 2018 (WTNH / Ken Melech)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police responded to utility wires down in the road in East Haven on Tuesday morning.

At around 8 a.m., the nor’easter brought down some utility wires on to Silver Sands Road, near the intersection of Cosey Beach Road.

News 8 was on the scene where the wires do not appear to be power lines. However, police blocked off a portion of the road.

It’s unclear if the wires down led to outages in the area.

There is no word on when repairs will be made at this time.

