Police search for suspect in Bristol robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant on Monday evening.

According to police, the male suspect entered the Subway restaurant at 815 Pine Street and demanded money from the cashier. They say the suspect made a gesture with his hand that he had a weapon on him.

Officials say the cashier handed the suspect an undetermined amount of money from the restaurant’s register. They say the suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities say the cashier was not injured.

At this time the robbery remains under investigation by the Bristol Police Department’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division.

Police are asking that anyone who has information in regards to this incident to contact them at 860-584-3011.

