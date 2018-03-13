Police: Suspect pulled knife in Hamden dollar store robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is behind bars after police said he tried robbing a Family Dollar store in Hamden on Monday night.

45-year-old Mark Woods was arrested after he tried walking out of a store with a bag filled with soap products. A worker treid to stop him, and that’s when police say he pulled out a knife.

A bystander helped wrestle the knife away from him.

There were no injuries in the incident. Woods was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree.

He is being held on a $5,000.00 dollar bond, and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on March 26, 2018.