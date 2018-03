Golden retriever Max loves the snow in West Haven. (WTNH/ Report It/ Victoria)

3-month-old baby Arthur's first time in the snow! (WTNH/Report It/ Audrey Nascimento)

Oreo and Collette are enjoying their snow day in Seymour! (WTNH / ReportIt / Amanda)

Lori said the snow fairy stopped by to clean up! (WTNH / Report-It / Lori C)

Your move Frosty the Snowman! (WTNH/ Report It/ Brett Burroughs)

Boo and Bird are loving this snowstorm. (WTNH / Report It / Skip)

Brad already had time to make a snowman at his place in Madison. (WTNH / Report-It / Brad P)

Two turkeys in East Haven are enjoyed their breakfast this morning in the snow. (WTNH / ReportIt / Liz)

A sign of spring was in Old Saybrook before the nor'easter hit the state. (WTNH / Report It / Dana)

Jarvis the golden retriever in Trumbull is all smiles in the snow! (WTNH / Report-It / Mary)

This snow bird wouldn’t turn around to get his picture taken. (WTNH/ Report It/Margaret Phelps)

Another Snow Day in Ansonia! (WTNH/ Report It/ Mary Benjamin)

Cali enjoying the snow in Trumbull. (WTNH/ Report It/ Sandy Steigler)

Ella is Storm Team 8’s biggest fan! She stops playing to watch Gils forecast! (WTNH/ Report It)

Bentley from Oakville out in the snow! (WTNH/ Report It/ Judith Bouffard)

Heimdall the cat has been moving from window to window meowing at the snow. (WTNH/ Report It/ Brittany)

Lucy, the almost 2-year-old beagle, loves the snow! (WTNH/ Report It/ Cara Walz-Burton)

Another snow day, another cozy pajama day for Liam! (WTNH / ReportIt / Megan)

Enjoying the snow at Eli's in Branford. (WTNH/ Report It/ Casey)

This bunny is loving the snow in Seymour! (WTNH / ReportIt / Amanda)

Jojo loves outside and running around and the snow (WTNH/ Report It/ Glenn Fleming)

Abrielle is one of the many lucky kids in the state who were off from school due to the storm! (WTNH / Report-It / Stephany)

Bogart in the snowstorm. (WTNH/ Report It/ David & Eileen)

This squirrel in Goshen is keeping warm by using his tail to block the snowfall. (WTNH / Report0

Copper during the third Nor’easter in Madison! Copper is thanking Gil for keeping us updated on this storm, as well as the News 8 team. (WTNH/ Report It/ Gina)

Robert said the snow started at 1:30 a.m. and it was already sticking to the pavement by 3:30 a.m. (WTNH / Report-It / Robert)

Rylee from Oakdale loves the snow! (WTNH / Report-It / Jill T)

There are already 3 inches of snow as of 6:11 a.m. in Newtown. (WTNH / ReportIt / Bob)

Waterbury is experience snow and strong winds as the nor'easter continues. (WTNH / ReportIt / Kara)

Early Tuesday morning, snow has already started to coat this porch in Woodbridge. (WTNH / ReportIt / Lisa)

Oakdale is already blanketed in snow Tuesday morning. (WTNH / ReportIt / Marisa)

The nor'easter has covered this porch with snow in Oakdale. (WTNH / ReportIt / Marisa)

The nor'easter nowhere near over and this front yard in Montville is already blanketed with snow. (WTNH / ReportIt / Montville)

Snow is starting to pile up in North Stonington! (WTNH / ReportIt / Susan)

This car in Ledyard already has blanket of snow Tuesday morning. (WTNH / ReportIt / Peter)

It was pretty quiet in Derby around 7:00am (WTNH / Report-It / Brittany Ann)

Lori said it's really coming down in North Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Lori E)

Marisa sent in this shot from Oakdale Tuesday morning (WTNH / Report-It / Marisa R)

Mike's house in Montville is already covered! (WTNH / Report-It / Mike)

The snow was piling up in North Stonington early Tuesday morning. (WTNH / Report-It / Susan H)

Django the labradoodle is loving the snow! (WTNH / Report-It / Louise)

While Bella the bulldog is enjoying her snow day snuggled up inside her home. (WTNH / Report-It / Terri)

This tree in Old Lyme is perfectly coated with snow. (WTNH / Report-It / Beverley)

This dog is looking over a pile of snow in Northford. (WTNH / Report-It / Kim.

So far the town of Colebrook has 8 inches of snow. (WTNH / Report It / Cary)

It's a winder wonderland in Griswold! (WTNH / Report-It / Nancy)

Cooper is wondering if it's ever going to end in Newtown. (WTNH/ Report It/ Joe)

Another day off for James in Milford. (WTNH/ Report It/ Danielle Lynk)

Heavy snow caused the head of this snowman to break, leaving it looking like this...FED UP with winter. HURRY up spring... (WTNH/ Report It/ Karla)

These two boys seem to be enjoying the snow until it gets too high in Derby. (WTNH/ Report It/ Kristina Ovalle)

Holly the Husky is enjoying the snow! She loves to watch it fall from the sky in Prospect! (WTNH/ Report It/ Jennifer and Gary DiBlanda)

A beautiful sign from heaven...in the form of a bird in Branford. (WTNH/ Report It/ Cynthia McCarthy)

Siberian Husky Nikki loves the snow, it is always impossible to get her inside when she’s out in the snow in Hamden. (WTNH/ Report It/ Christy Dobrosky)

Snoop's favorite..a snow day with his humans! (WTNH/ Report It/ Jessica Landino)

Rocco watches the storm and tries to keep warm! (WTNH/ Report It/ Giana Texera)

Sadie having fun in the snow. (WTNH/ Report It/Emily)

The patio furniture is covered in Northford! . (WTNH/ Report It/ Karen)

Cinadoodle from Milford was happy to see snow -- and even brought some back in! . (WTNH/ Report It/ Cinna_doodle)

Charlie from Woodbridge is taking in the snowy scenes (WTNH/ Report It/ Charlie J)

A snow willow . (WTNH/ Report It/ Tina R.)

Snowy views . (WTNH/ Report It/ Jamie)

Waterbury's beautiful snow views . (WTNH/ Report It/ Mari)

The birds are still feasting in the snow in Stafford . (WTNH/ Report It/ Renee G.)

Bird watching in Stafford (WTNH/ Report It/ Renee G)

"Do you want to build a snowman?" Lee definitely does! . (WTNH/ Report It/ Lee R.)

The streets of Thompson are white-out conditions! . (WTNH/ Report It/ Kimmy N)

Snow ice cream as a treat. (WTNH/ Report It/ Tina R)

AnnMarie sent in this picture perfect winter scene. (WTNH / Report-It / AnnMarie C)

Beau and Oliver at the Cheshire Dog Park (WTNH / Report-It / Tracy F)

Brenda snapped this shot from her yard in Haddam (WTNH / Report-It / Brenda J)

The snow is really coming down in Windham (WTNH / Report-It / Debbie C)

Lots of snow sticking to the trees in Trumbull (WTNH / Report-It / Elizabeth S)

You can barely see the Mohegan Sun with all of the snow coming down in Uncasville (WTNH / Report-It / Mike E)

Terry's house in Waterford got a lot of snow (WTNH / Report-It / Terry S)

In Ashford, it looks like Thomas isn't going anywhere for awhile (WTNH / Report-It / Thomas C)