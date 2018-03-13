Rhode Island bans tractor trailers from highways during nor’easter

(WTNH) — The state of Rhode Island has banned tractor trailers from their highways during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Connecticut State Police reported that the state’s emergency management officials were notified by Rhode Island officials that the state was planning to ban tractor trailers and tandem trailers on their highways starting at 4 a.m Tuesday morning.

We’ve been notified that #RhodeIsland is planning a tractor trailer and tandem trailer ban on highways in their state beginning at 4AM on Tuesday. While a similar ban is not planned for #CT at this time, we will continue to be in contact with #RI as the situation develops. — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 13, 2018

Officials say a similar ban is not planned for Connecticut. They say officials will communicate with Rhode Island as the situation develops.

