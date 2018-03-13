Roads cleared after snow briefly blanketed Middletown

Related Coverage New London area slammed by Tuesday’s snowstorm

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Middletown saw about five or six inches of snow on Main Street on Tuesday. The roads are plowed and the crews were able to keep up with it throughout the day. As for the people News 8 met today, they’re ready for winter to end.

“I am very sick of this. I’m ready to move somewhere where it doesn’t snow,” said Stephanie Vadasz.

How was it for her getting around in the snow?

“The roads are pretty slick. It looks better than it is now when I left the house. If I knew the roads were going to be this bad I would have stayed home,” she said.

While you may see pavement, the roads are still pretty slick. Drivers are encouraged to go slow if they are driving anywhere tonight.

