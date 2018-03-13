Snow wallops Niantic, turning it into ghost town

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–Snow to the right, and the left, and up and down the eastern shoreline. Niantic turned into a ghost town Tuesday.

Snow-covered shrink-wrapped boats filled the parking lot of Dad’s restaurants. Pizza shops closed shop, and hotels hung vacancy signs.

Joe Kruszewski ventured out for firewood.

“The snow was very light, easy to shovel that’s why a lot of trees didn’t come down and break,” Kruszewski said.

Crews kept the blacktop showing.

“They took good care of the roads and they did it regularly. ”

Rhonda Moore spent the afternoon digging out with her trusty companion.

“My daughter was out here with a ruler about three hours ago and it was at 16 inches,” Moore said.

A snowy eastern shoreline ready for spring.

“My kids are all into baseball and they want to know when is it going to clear so we can play baseball,” Kruszewski said.

