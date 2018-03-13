Snow wallops Niantic, turning it into ghost town

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–Snow to the right, and the left, and up and down the eastern shoreline. Niantic turned into a ghost town Tuesday.
Snow-covered shrink-wrapped boats filled the parking lot of Dad’s restaurants. Pizza shops closed shop, and hotels hung vacancy signs.
Joe Kruszewski ventured out for firewood.
Related: Norwich one of hardest-hit areas by storm
“The snow was very light, easy to shovel that’s why a lot of trees didn’t come down and break,” Kruszewski said.
Crews kept the blacktop showing.
“They took good care of the roads and they did it regularly. ”
Rhonda Moore spent the afternoon digging out with her trusty companion.
Related: New London slammed by Tuesday’s snowstorm
“My daughter was out here with a ruler about three hours ago and it was at 16 inches,” Moore said.
A snowy eastern shoreline ready for spring.
“My kids are all into baseball and they want to know when is it going to clear so we can play baseball,” Kruszewski said.