Superintendent who copied school shooting letter to resign

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut superintendent accused of plagiarizing a letter about the Parkland, Florida shooting will resign.

The Connecticut Post reports the Ridgefield school board announced Monday Superintendent Karen Baldwin will resign. Director of Technology and Operations Robert Miller has been appointed acting superintendent, pending approval from the state Department of Education.

Earlier this month, Ridgefield High School student Paul Kim discovered sections of a letter Baldwin sent to community members concerning the Florida school shooting were identical to a letter West Hartford Superintendent Tom Moore sent. Kim later found three other examples of plagiarism from Baldwin.

The school board put Baldwin on paid administrative leave Friday and hired a lawyer to investigate the claims.

Baldwin became Ridgefield’s Superintendent of Schools in 2015. She had recently received a contract extension through June 2020.

