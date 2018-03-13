Third nor’easter to make for dangerous road conditions across the state

(WTNH)– The third nor’easter in less than two weeks is hitting the state right now.
In light of the dangerous conditions coming from Tuesday morning’s storm, Governor Dannel Malloy partially activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
Department of Transportation trucks and tree service trucks are also out in full force getting ready to tackle the storm damage.
Trees already sagging in North Stonington. This is very bad! pic.twitter.com/BElKSUc6Wl
— Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) March 13, 2018
We are live in the weather mobile lab on @GMCT checking out the roads! pic.twitter.com/V1o0aHCRnH
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 13, 2018
Folks at the @CTDOT_Statewide gettin it done! Highway covered now. pic.twitter.com/fFQ4hdDdfm
— Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) March 13, 2018
Snow is now sticking to main streets – like Main Street – in Middletown. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/V71FAepVU4
— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 13, 2018
Snow flurries, wet roads in #NewHaven– going in early for @WTNH storm coverage. See you soon. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/wa4JKaJE1x
— Jocelyn Maminta (@jocelynmaminta) March 13, 2018
News 8 has a team coverage with a look at the roads in North Stonington, Middletown and New Haven in the videos above.