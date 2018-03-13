Third nor’easter to make for dangerous road conditions across the state

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– The third nor’easter in less than two weeks is hitting the state right now.

In light of the dangerous conditions coming from Tuesday morning’s storm, Governor Dannel Malloy partially activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

Department of Transportation trucks and tree service trucks are also out in full force getting ready to tackle the storm damage.

News 8 has a team coverage with a look at the roads in North Stonington, Middletown and New Haven in the videos above.

