Town-by-Town storm updates

(WTNH) — News 8 is speaking with town officials and checking every town in the state for storm updates Tuesday. We will be posting updates on the roads, power outages, and anything else you need to know from each town in the state.

NEW HAVEN COUNTY

ANSONIA

Schools closed, no parking bans (as of now) roads clear. No weather related issues. Only flurries right now. Roads fine.

BEACON FALLS

No weather related issues, parking ban in effect, schools closed. (Troop I)

BETHANY

No weather related issues, parking ban in effect, schools are closed.

BRANFORD

Schools are closed, no weather related issues, no parking ban. Roads are clear.

CHESHIRE

Parking ban in effect, schools are closed, no weather related issues as of now.

DERBY

School are closed, no parking bans, no weather related issues as of now. Roads are clear.

EAST HAVEN

Schools are closed, no parking ban in effect as of yet, no weather related issues as of now. Roads clear.

GUILFORD

Parking ban in effect, schools are closed, no weather related issues as of now. Roads are clear.

HAMDEN

Snow not covering the roads in #Hamden just yet…but it will. Reminder of the odd side parking ban to help HPW plows and #HamdenGuardian emergency vehicles through. #noreaster

MERIDEN

No weather related issues, parking ban in effect, schools closed.

ORANGE

School is closed for the day. No parking ban, no road closures or delays

WEST HAVEN

Parking ban in effect, Schools closed

MILFORD

Parking ban in effect. Park on the odd side of the road. No weather related issues as of now.

SEYMOUR

Schools are closed, no parking ban or weather related issues. Roads are clear.

NEW HAVEN

No road closures or weather related issues. No parking ban, NHPS closed.

NORTH BRANFORD

Parking ban in effect, schools are closed, no weather related issues and roads are clear.

MADISON

Snow is starting to come down heavy, Schools are closed, parking ban in effect and no weather related issues as of now.

WALLINGFORD

Parking ban in effect as of 12am up to 12am (3/14/18), schools are closed and no reports of weather related issues. Snow is starting to get heavier.

WOODBRIDGE

Nothing as of yet. No parking ban, no road closures or delays.

WOLCOTT

Parking ban in effect from 12am – 12am (3/14/18), schools are closed and no weather related issues as of yet. Snow is starting to come down, snow plows are out cleaning and putting sand down but snow is not sticking to the ground.

SOUTHBURY

No weather related issues, parking ban and school is closed

NAUGATUCK

Snow is starting to come down heavy, parking ban in effect, schools closed.

PROSPECT

No weather related issues, parking ban in effect, schools are closed..

NEW LONDON COUNTY

LEDYARD

Now there is a little bit accumulating snow on roadways/ no trees down.

MONTVILLE

So far not bad, roads looking good.

NEW LONDON

Parking ban in effect as of this morning (12am) until snow stops. Schools are closed and no weather related issues.

GROTON

No weather related issues, no parking ban, schools are closed.

STONINGTON

So far it’s good. RTE 1 is cleared. School district is closed.

NORTH STONINGTON

WATERFORD

Parking ban, schools are closed but no weather related issues. Snow is starting to get heavy.

PRESTON

No weather related issues as of now, roads are slippery. Clean up crew out now plowing roads. Expected to ge some weather related problems.

LISBON

GRISWOLD

VOLUNTOWN

Storm Update 9:45AM: Eversource is sending crews to Wylie School to assess outages reported there. Shetucket Turnpike remains closed until further notice.

Storm Update 3/13 8:00AM: Shetucket Turnpike is closed at 109 Shetucket Turnpike. Wires are down and in the road. DO NOT MOVE THE CONES AND DRIVE THROUGH. THE SNOW IS COVERING WIRES AND IT IS VERY DANGEROUS. Eversource crews are on their way. Roads are bad and trees are heavy. It is strongly suggested that everyone stay home today. Parking ban in effect, Town Hall will be closed for the day. Board of Selectmen’s meeting cancelled.Schools will be closed today, library closed. The Voluntown Town Hall will be closed day and evening hours on Tuesday, March 13. The Board of Selectmen’s Meeting is cancelled.

LEBANON

No accidents on CT 32, Route 2 has a lot of spin outs, minor accidents, slippery: keep speeds down.

COLCHESTER

Route 2 has a lot of spin outs, minor accidents, slippery: keep speeds down.

SALEM

Messy roads, minor spin outs on Route 2. Salem School District is closed.

LYME

OLD LYME

No weather related issues, school is closed. Town Hall closed for the day.

EAST LYME

As of now there are no weather related issues, schools are closed, parking ban in effect, snow is coming down really hard, plows are out cleaning up roads.

BOZRAH

Messy roads, minor spin outs on Route 2.

FRANKLIN

No accidents on CT 32, Route 2 has a lot of spin outs, minor accidents, slippery: keep speeds down.

SPRAGUE

Parking ban affect, roads are out working and slowly accumulating, school district school

NORWICH

Quiet on roads, a little snow accumulation now, parking ban in place, school district closed.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

ESSEX

From website, Town Hall closed, parking ban in effect from March 12th at midnight until Wed, March 14th at 7am.

The Town snow plows need all roadways, including cul-de-sacs, to be cleared of vehicles to provide access and efficient snow clearing capability. If you need to relocate your vehicle due to a snowstorm, parking is available at the following locations:

*Town Hall parking lot at 29 West Avenue

*Exit 3 Commuter Lot at the Essex Fire House

*Exit 4 Commuter Lot

*Essex Post Office – rear lot

*Bank Lane Lot – Essex Village

OLD SAYBROOK

Town hall and the public library closed due to storm.

CROMWELL

Released press release on recent storms, Department of Public Works will be picking up debris for residents. Pick-up begins March 19th 2018. Storm debris should be stacked/bundled in 4’ lengths and placed at edge of residents property. Branches cannot exceed more than 8” in diameter. In addition, residents can bring debris from storm at no charge to Cromwell Transfer Station on County Line Road 8am-3pm.

HADDAM

Town office Building closed. Call Eversource 800-286-2000 for power outages.

PORTLAND

Parking ban in effect for all town streets, all town offices, library, and transfer station are closed. All evening activities are also cancelled.