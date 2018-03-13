Trump personal aide John McEntee forced out over background check issues

By Published:
John McEntee and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino leave the White House with President Donald Trump Nov. 29, 2017 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(ABC)– The bombshell firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson comes amid another shakeup in the West Wing involving President Donald Trump’s personal aide (his body man) John McEntee, who was escorted from the White House Monday, sources told ABC News. There were issues with his background clearance, according to the sources.

News of McEntee’s departure, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, came shortly after Trump tweeted that he would be replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Related: Trump nominates Pompeo to replace Tillerson as Secretary of State

McEntee is the latest original Trump campaign aide to depart the White House; he follows Communications Director Hope Hicks, who resigned recently.

PHOTO: John McEntee and John Kelly listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers about trade policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.Evan Vucci/AP
John McEntee and John Kelly listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers about trade policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.more +

As ABC News reported a week ago, there is a list of several other people with security clearance issues who are under consideration for possible termination or reassignment in the coming days. ABC News has also previously reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted to see a list of remaining White House staffers with security clearance issues.

That list, according to a source, followed standard procedures that included such options as considering whether the individual should be relieved of duty or reassigned to another administration post.

The new security clearance rules imposed by Kelly have also meant a change for another close Trump adviser: Jared Kushner. The president’s son-in-law was stripped of his temporary, high-level security clearance as a result of the new rules. That means Kushner, whose portfolio includes the solving the Middle East peace process, no longer has regular access to the nation’s most closely guarded secrets as the FBI continues its nearly 15-month review of his application for permanent clearance.

PHOTO: John McEntee and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino leave the White House with President Donald Trump Nov. 29, 2017 in Washington.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
John McEntee and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino leave the White House with President Donald Trump Nov. 29, 2017 in Washington.more +

As for McEntee, he has not completely left the Trump orbit because he is headed to work for the Trump 2020 campaign. In a campaign statement released this morning, McEntee joins the re-election team “as a senior advisor for campaign operations.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s