Two-time winner Bubba Watson commits to 2018 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn., March 13, 2018 – The Travelers Championship today announced that two-time winner Bubba Watson has committed to play in the 2018 tournament. Watson, who recently won for the 10th time in his PGA TOUR career, is also a two-time Masters champion. Besides his two wins at TPC River Highlands he has three other finishes of T6 or better at the Travelers Championship.

“Bubba is a fan favorite and seems to be in contention to win here every year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Not only that, but off the course he has always taken a personal interest in things that are important to the tournament, whether it’s visiting The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp or supporting our charitable initiatives.”

Watson’s first PGA TOUR victory came at the 2010 Travelers Championship, when he beat Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank in a playoff. He added a second Travelers Championship title in 2015, also in a playoff, this time against Paul Casey. Watson’s Masters victories came in 2012 and 2014, giving him two major championships. He’s also a three-time winner of the Genesis Open, including last month at Riviera Country Club.

At the 2016 Travelers Championship, Watson made a $100,000 donation to the Bruce Edwards Foundation Benefit Dinner in support of the former Travelers Chairman Jay Fishman. The event raised more than $1.3 million for ALS research. That same year, he represented the United States in the Summer Olympics. Watson has played in three Ryder Cups (2010, 2012, 2014) and two Presidents Cups (2011, 2015).

Watson joins Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, who already have committed to play in the 2018 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 18-24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit http://www.TravelersChampionship.com.