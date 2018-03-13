Warming centers offered in Hamden during nor’easter

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden is offering several warming centers for those who may need shelter during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Hamden officials announced that they will be offering warming centers around town to those who may be in need. The Hamden Fire Stations and front foyer of the Hamden Police Department will serve as 24-hour warming centers.

Here are the following locations:

· Police Department – 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Fire Station 2 – 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

· Fire Station 3 – 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

· Fire Station 4 – 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Fire Station 5 – 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

· Fire Station 9 – 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518

Additionally, for more information regarding state warming centers, call 211.

The town encourages all residents to shelter in place whenever possible.