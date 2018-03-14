$100K in jewelry recovered from nearly 10 tons of trash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.

Hall County Solid Waste Director Johnnie Vickers tells WSB-TV a woman made a distraught call into one landfill Friday saying she had accidentally thrown out her jewelry. Vickers says timing is everything in the game to recover something.

He assembled a team of five employees to help sift through trash where trucks bring roughly 300 tons of it each day. After checking logs they narrowed their search to a 20-minute window and 9 to 10 tons of garbage.

Hours later the employees picked up one last bag and it had the jewelry inside.

