An Avon author is motivating teens to make a difference through ‘The Unlikelies Challenge’

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– If you had $1,000 dollars, how would you use it to change the world? In today’s Connecticut Families, News 8’s Sarah Cody tells us about a challenge that’s motivating our future leaders.

“I’ve always been interested in the concept of altruism and what drives people to do good,” says Avon author Carrie Firestone, who wrote a book called “The Unlikelies” for young adults.

Five characters spend a summer doing good.

“So, they’re throwing kindness at bullies, they’re doing acts of charity and at the same time – helping a friend struggling with heroin addiction,” she explains, noting that the book inspired The Unlikelies Challenge. “I asked teens in grades 7 through 12, if you had $1000 dollars, how would you use it to change the world?”

So far, 200 teens from around the country have written essays to enter.

“They are so diverse and I will cry if i start thinking about how hopeful and creative these young thinkers are.”

Christian Boudreau, a sophomore at Choate, is the founder of Christian’s Music for Minors, collecting gently used instruments for donation.

“It was actually my friend in Long Island who brought it to my attention that not every school district has the instruments and everything that goes along with playing music,” he says. “Music is something I truly love and it’s brought me a newfound happiness. So, I really want to give other kids the opportunities that I’ve been given.”

17-year-old Anna Szekeres, of Avon, also shared her idea.

“Political & Proud is an educational initiative to empower women to be politically involved in their communities.”

Both young innovators hope to win the challenge to further their cause. They say teens can make a big difference.

“I think we’ve always been active. We’re just finally being given a platform where people will listen,” says Szekeres. “There’s so many of us, so I wouldn’t say we’re a rarity, I’d say we’re the norm.”

“I feel like this is giving me hope for the future,” says Firestone, who will be awarding five young adults with $1,000 each.

The last day to enter The Unlikelies Challenge is March 30th.