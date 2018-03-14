Axes and alcohol featured at Brooklyn, N.Y.-based bar

(CNN/WTNH) — Axe throwing and alcohol is an interesting combination, to say the least.

It is also the main draw for a fairly consistent crowd at ‘Kick Axe Throwing’ on Degraw Street in Brooklyn.

The owner insists it is not as dangerous as it sounds.

“People think axes and alcohol don’t mix, but it’s actually in a controlled environment. All of our ‘axperts’ are highly trained and will make sure nothing dangerous is going on,” said Ginger Flesher Sonnier.

Sonnier went on to describe ‘Kick Axe Throwing’ as the perfect place for people who want to try something unique.

There is a proposal in Newington to open a bar like ‘Kick Axe Throwing’.

 

