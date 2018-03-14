Cleanup begins after 3rd nor’easter hits state

(WTNH)– Although some cities and towns missed the brunt of Tuesday’s nor’easter, the far northern and eastern parts of Connecticut got the worst of it. Some places are seeing more than 20 inches of snow.

Eversource is working to get power restored in the areas that experienced outages due to the heavy snow and winds.

In the meantime, Bradley International Airport is also still working to get up to speed. A lot of flights have already been cancelled Wednesday morning. If you’re booked on a flight, you’ll want to call ahead to check its status.

We’re seeing a small number of cancellations this AM as some airlines are still working on returning to their normal flight operations. Please confirm your flight w/ your airline & allow extra time as we’re expecting a higher volume of passengers due to storm related rebookings. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) March 14, 2018

As for trains, Amtrak has also resumed most service for Wednesday.

SERVICE UPDATE: We will be restoring most service between BOS and NYP tomorrow, Wed. 3/14. Acela trains 2150, 2151, and 2153 will not operate between NYP and BOS. Acela train 2190 is cancelled. We appreciate your patience during this latest storm and look forward to serving you. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 13, 2018

Back on the pavement, parking bans have been lifted in Hartford and New Haven as crews were able to clear the streets.

In the areas that hit the snow jackpot, residents should be ready to clear off their cars, shovel out and take it slow on the roads.

