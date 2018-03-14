Cleanup begins after 3rd nor’easter hits state

(WTNH)– Although some cities and towns missed the brunt of Tuesday’s nor’easter, the far northern and eastern parts of Connecticut got the worst of it. Some places are seeing more than 20 inches of snow.

Eversource is working to get power restored in the areas that experienced outages due to the heavy snow and winds.

In the meantime, Bradley International Airport is also still working to get up to speed. A lot of flights have already been cancelled Wednesday morning. If you’re booked on a flight, you’ll want to call ahead to check its status.

As for trains, Amtrak has also resumed most service for Wednesday.

Back on the pavement, parking bans have been lifted in Hartford and New Haven as crews were able to clear the streets.

In the areas that hit the snow jackpot, residents should be ready to clear off their cars, shovel out and take it slow on the roads.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni has a look at the cleanup efforts Wednesday morning in the video above.

