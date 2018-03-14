Colleen Barry Conway is keeping the Ogham tradition alive

(WTNH)–Do you know what Ogham is?

It’s the oldest Gaelic language, spoken and written between the 2nd and 6th Centuries. Keeping it alive for others to learn about is Colleen Berry Conway. She owns a company called “Ogham Art.”

The language is a series of lines.

“The modern Irish alphabet actually only has 18 letters, and the Oghma only has 20, so a lot of the sounds using this alphabet were sounds that the primitive Irish language,” Colleen said. “Speaking at the time, also, of a lot of Latin influence.”

