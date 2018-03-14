CT students joining national school walkout against gun violence

(WTNH) — Students in Connecticut and across the country are planning to walkout of school Wednesday to protest gun violence.

The protest comes on the one month anniversary of the school shooting that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The national school walkout is expected to last seventeen minutes, one minute for each person killed.

Schools in Connecticut that are participating are Manchester High School, Hamden, New Britain, Madison and North Branford.

The goal of the walkout is to draw attention to the need to keep schools safe and free from gun violence.

