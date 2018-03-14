DEEP announces seasonal lifeguard positions now available at State Park Beaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced that anyone seeking employment as a seasonal lifeguard, at one of the eight state park beaches can apply online starting Wednesday.

These positions are funded through the Passport to Parks program, which is a $10 fee applied by the Department of Motor Vehicles to non-commercial vehicles that have new registrations, renewals, and plate transfers registered.

Funds generated through this will provide the Connecticut State Park system with financial support, allowing a number of services at the parks to be restored such as, reopening of several closed campgrounds, increased staffing of state beaches, and the restoration of regular hours of operation at certain nature centers and museums.

“With the anticipated increase in attendance at Connecticut State Parks as a result of the Passport to Parks program, the need this year for lifeguards is greater than ever,” said Sarah Battistini, DEEP Water Safety Coordinator.

Battistini would like to remind those interested that being a lifeguard is not just summer excitement but also teaches marketable employment skills such as, leadership and communication skills, which comes with improved self-confidence.

“The opportunity to work at some of Connecticut’s most beautiful locations is also a pretty good reason to be a lifeguard this summer,” said Battistini.

Basic duties include, monitoring activities to prevent accidents and provide assistance; caution those in unsafe areas; maintain order; rescue those in danger of drowning and administer first aid and/or CPR as required; participate in rescue training; perform general maintenance tasks, and related duties as required.

Hours of work would be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days per week for a total of 40 hours. Weekends and holidays are mandatory.

Requirements include:

At least 16 years of age.

Pass the American Red Cross waterfront module prerequisites.

Work weekends and holidays.

Additional information and the link to the application for Lifeguards can be found at: Connecticut State Parks Lifeguard Program.