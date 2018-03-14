Drug arrest made in Manchester following police chase

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Coventry man was arrested on drug charges in Manchester after a police chase on Monday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police Traffic Services Unit, at around 10:30 am, they observed a gray Acura speeding on I-384 westbound near exit 4. Troopers reported that the car was clocked going 124 mph in a 65 mph zone.

As police attempted to stop the Acura, the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Milone, attempted to elude the troopers by taking exit 5 in Bolton. As troopers exited the highway, fellow motorists pointed in the direction of Milone’s Acura. The Acura was then found by troopers backed into a snowbank at 34 Tunxis Trail in Bolton.

Milone was detained, and found in his possession was a plastic bag containing cocaine, and a small quantity of marijuana with rolling papers.

Milone was taken into custody and transported to Troop K-Colchester where he was charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude, and Expired Operator’s License.

Milone was released after posting a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on March 26th.