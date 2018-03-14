Ethan Allen: Decorating for a Wedding & the Ethan Allen Wedding Registry

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring and Summer weddings are around the corner now. It will be here before you know it. Simple things you can do in your home if you are planning to host a wedding and/or a wedding reception in your home that will make your home look it’s best for the special day.

Some of the things Sonia will highlight include realistically assessing your space, how many people you can accommodate, how to decorate your dining table, using lighting to create ambiance & accessorizing.

Since 1932, Ethan Allen has specialized in creating icons of livable luxury. A global with 6 locations in Connecticut, Ethan Allen is much more than a retailer. We also design and build most of what we sell. This allows us to bring you styles you can’t find anywhere else, created with an uncompromising level of craftsmanship and at values that will constantly surprise you.

For more information be sure to visit http://ethanallen.com

