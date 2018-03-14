“Every School, Every Day” program aims to enhance school safety

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association has announced a new effort to enhance school safety.

It’s called the “Every School, Every Day” initiative, and it encourages officers to visit schools in their districts frequently, and attend after school activities.

Officers are being asked to conduct walk-throughs at random times during the day.

The goal is to help increase dialogue between police and school officials. Police hope the initiative creates stronger relationships and ensures school safety.

