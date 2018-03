SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Simsbury early Wednesday morning.

According to the Simsbury Fire Department, crews are on scene of a structure fire on West Street.

Officials are advising residents to expect closures in the area of Bushy Hill Road.

There is no word on the cause of this fire or if anyone has been injured.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.