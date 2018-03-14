First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

By Published:
Melania Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 photo, first lady Melania Trump listens as she meets with personnel at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, in Cincinnati. First lady Melania Trump is bringing together tech giants to talk about ways to fight cyberbullying and promote Internet safety, representatives of three companies said Tuesday, March 13.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

First lady Melania Trump is bringing together tech giants to talk about ways to fight cyberbullying and promote internet safety, representatives of three companies said Tuesday.

Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, said in a statement that Mrs. Trump “has simply asked for a meeting to discuss one of the many things that impacts children — as she has done many times in the past, on several different topics.”

The meeting, first reported by The Washington Post, would mark Mrs. Trump’s first public event on a subject she has previously expressed interest in. During the first year of her husband’s administration, she played a low-key role.

Her interest in children has been clear, with visits to schools and hospitals. In her first public remarks at the United Nations last year, Mrs. Trump called on world leaders to come together for the good of their children, saying: “We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life’s many ethical lessons along the way.”

During the presidential campaign, Melania Trump mentioned doing work to address bullying — a notable choice given the president-elect’s penchant for name-calling on social media.

It can take some time for a first lady to launch personal projects. Michelle Obama began her “Let’s Move” initiative about a year into her husband’s first term.

———

AP Technology Writer Ryan Nakashima in Menlo Park, California, and Business Writer Michael Liedtke in San Francisco contributed to this report.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s