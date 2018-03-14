Former UConn star, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has grown to enjoy bullpen role

By and Published:

(WTNH)–A former UConn baseball player is getting ready for his fifth big league season, and perhaps his biggest role yet.

Matt Barnes, a former All-American pitcher for Jim Penders’ Huskies has become a key cog out of the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox.

Barnes is coming off career highs in appearances, innings pitched, wins, and strikeouts.

The former Bethel High standout was once a starter, but is beginning to thrive in a relief role.

“I’ve come to like the bullpen. You’re involved in almost every game, you’re throwing in critical high-stress situations, which is kind of what we live for,” Barnes said. “Especially if you do good, it’s fun, if you don’t, it’s not as fun.”

Barnes also had his lowest earned run average in 2017 (3.88).

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s