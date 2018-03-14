Glastonbury school board approves six new school buses

By Published:

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–New school buses may soon be driving around Glastonbury. According to the Hartford Courant, the six new buses will replace buses that have more than 200,000 miles on them.

The Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with the new bidding process to get the new buses.

The Courant reports that the buses will be ordered, but not paid for, until a new budget is approved.

This is the fifth straight year the board has approved replacing six buses, according to the Courant. The school is trying to reduce the overall average miles on the buses.

